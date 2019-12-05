Windy and warmer Thursday across Green Country

- Great afternoon to get outdoors!
- Windy and warmer today with highs near 70
- Cold front arrives tonight with only a slight chance of showers
- Coats will be needed Friday. The weekend looks to be dry and comfortable.
WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE for a breakdown of what days will be best to be outdoors
