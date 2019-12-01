  • Windy and chilly Sunday

    By: Laura Mock

    Updated:

    Wind Advisory Craig, Delaware, Mayes, Nowata, Osage, Ottawa, Pawnee, Rogers, Washington [OK]  till 6:00 PM Chautauqua, Montgomery, [KS] till Sunday, 3:00 PM

    • Wind chills in the 20s for some Sunday morning
    • Wind gusts of 35-40 MPH expected
    • Staying cooler in the afternoon, highs in the 40s
    • Slow warm up for the work week
    • WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE for a look at when winds will start to back off


