Windy and chilly Sunday

Wind Advisory Craig, Delaware, Mayes, Nowata, Osage, Ottawa, Pawnee, Rogers, Washington [OK] till 6:00 PM Chautauqua, Montgomery, [KS] till Sunday, 3:00 PM
- Wind chills in the 20s for some Sunday morning
- Wind gusts of 35-40 MPH expected
- Staying cooler in the afternoon, highs in the 40s
- Slow warm up for the work week
- WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE for a look at when winds will start to back off
