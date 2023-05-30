TULSA, Okla. — We hear them most springs and many Wednesdays at noon if you live in Tulsa. Storm sirens serve a variety of purposes in our communities, but are often over-emphasized as a means of warning in the case of a tornado.
In Tulsa, there are over eighty sirens spread out around the city. Many of them can be heard from a mile away, if outdoors.
However, storm sirens are meant only as a way to alert people outside if there is a warning. That is why it is crucial to have a way to receive these life-saving alerts while indoors as well like with your smartphone or NOAA Weather Radio.
In Tulsa, a steady tone will indicate either a Tornado Warning or wind potential of over 80 mph. These sirens will sound for three minutes at a time.
However, other communities may use slightly different criteria for sounding their storm sirens. This falls to the responsibility primarily of local emergency managers or local law enforcement in some cases.
The Tornado Siren will also be tested on mostly sunny, quiet Wednesdays at Noon for a minute in the city of Tulsa as well.
In Tulsa, our storm sirens can also be used to indicate imminent and extreme flooding. The Flood siren is an alternating high-low tone. This was last sounded in May 2019 during our flood event. Another purpose of the siren is the warn of nuclear attacks.
In this scenario, a wavering tone will be used. However, neither of these siren sounds are audibly tested like the tornado siren.
For a look at all locations for Tulsa’s storm sirens, check out the map here.