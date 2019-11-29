Wet and cool weather continues for Friday

- More showers expected Black Friday
- Storms are possible for Friday evening, some could have damaging winds
- Showers continue Saturday morning but then clear out for a nice afternoon
- Lots of sunshine to wrap up the weekend
- WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE for a look at when some of the heaviest rain arrives
Follow the FOX23 Severe Weather team on Facebook. Click on their photos to link to their individual Facebook pages.
Related Headlines
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}