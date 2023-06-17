Click HERE to watch FOX23's LIVE severe weather coverage.
SEVERE T-STORM WARNING for Latimer, Pittsburg, Osage & Pawnee counties until 12:15 AM.
SEVERE T-STORM WARNING for Chautauqua County, KS until 12:30 AM
SEVERE T-STORM WATCH for all of the FOX23 Viewing Area through 2 AM.
- A round or two of strong to severe storms likely tonight
- Damaging wind up to 75 mph is the main threat
- Large hail to the size of baseballs is possible
- A tornado or two cannot be ruled out
- Storms will gradually end from west to east early Sunday morning
- Showers may linger past sunrise in the area
- Becoming dry and warm for Father's Day with times of sunshine
- Getting hot and humid for the rest of the week
- Highs in the 90s and lows near 70 expected daily
- Heat index may flirt with 100 on a few afternoons
- Very limited chance of any more rain until next weekend