Warm and windy day increases the grass fire risk

RED FLAG WARNING for Osage and Pawnee counties in Oklahoma until 7 PM along with Chautauqua and Montgomery counties in Kansas until 12 AM.
WIND ADVISORY for Cherokee, Craig, Creek Delaware, Mayes, McIntosh, Muskogee, Nowata, Okfuskee, Okmulgee, Osage, Pawnee, Pittsburg, Rogers, Tulsa, Wagoner and Washington counties in Oklahoma until 12 AM along with Chautauqua and Montgomery counties in Kansas until 9 PM.
Related Headlines
- Highs in the 70s Tuesday will feel great but it is going to be WINDY
- Warm temps and the windy conditions will increase the grass fire risk
- Clouds start to roll in for the middle part of the week
- Cooler conditions along with rain chances start late Wednesday through Thanksgiving
- Storms possible Friday
- WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE for a look at how chilly and wet Thanksgiving is shaping up to be
Follow the FOX23 Severe Weather team on Facebook. Click on their photos to link to their individual Facebook pages.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}