  • Warm and windy day increases the grass fire risk

    By: Megan McClellan

    Updated:

    RED FLAG WARNING for Osage and Pawnee counties in Oklahoma until 7 PM along with Chautauqua and Montgomery counties in Kansas until 12 AM.

    WIND ADVISORY for Cherokee, Craig, Creek Delaware, Mayes, McIntosh, Muskogee, Nowata, Okfuskee, Okmulgee, Osage, Pawnee, Pittsburg, Rogers, Tulsa, Wagoner and Washington counties in Oklahoma until 12 AM along with Chautauqua and Montgomery counties in Kansas until 9 PM.

    Related Headlines

    • Highs in the 70s Tuesday will feel great but it is going to be WINDY
    • Warm temps and the windy conditions will increase the grass fire risk
    • Clouds start to roll in for the middle part of the week
    • Cooler conditions along with rain chances start late Wednesday through Thanksgiving
    • Storms possible Friday
    • WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE for a look at how chilly and wet Thanksgiving is shaping up to be


    Follow the FOX23 Severe Weather team on Facebook. Click on their photos to link to their individual Facebook pages.

     

    FOX23 Severe WeatherTeam James Aydelott Michael Seger Laura Mock Brad Carl Megan McClellan

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending Now - Most Read Stories