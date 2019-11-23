Chilly, but gorgeous for Route 66 Marathon Sunday

- Clear and cool for Saturday night. Grab the jacket!
- Temps near freezing to start Sunday morning for the Route 66 Marathon
- Lots of sunshine Sunday will warm us back up into the mid 60s for highs
- Staying mild through Tuesday
- Getting cooler, cloudier, and wet starting late Wednesday and through Thanksgiving / Black Friday
- WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE for a look at how chilly and wet Thanksgiving is shaping up to be
Follow the FOX23 Severe Weather team on Facebook. Click on their photos to link to their individual Facebook pages.
Related Headlines
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}