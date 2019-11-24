  • Sunny and warmer Sunday

    By: Laura Mock

    Updated:
    • Lots of sunshine Sunday will warm us back up into the mid 60s for highs
    • Staying mild through Tuesday
    • Getting cooler, cloudier, and wet starting late Wednesday and through Thanksgiving / Black Friday
    • WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE for a look at how chilly and wet Thanksgiving is shaping up to be


