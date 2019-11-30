Sunny and windy Saturday

Wind Advisory Craig, Creek, Nowata, Okfuskee, Osage, Pawnee, Rogers, Tulsa, Washington [OK] till 6:00 PM Chautauqua, Montgomery, [KS] till Sunday, 9:00
- With rain gone, sunshine returns for Saturday
- Drier, but with gusty winds picking up in the afternoon
- Still gusty and colder for Sunday
- WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE for a look at how strong the winds will be this weekend
Follow the FOX23 Severe Weather team on Facebook. Click on their photos to link to their individual Facebook pages.
Related Headlines
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}