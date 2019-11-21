Rainy weather sticks around into Friday

- Showers continue through Friday morning
- Cold, Brisk and Blustery Friday
- Warmer weather and sunshine return for the weekend
- WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE for a look at the cold air knock on our doorstep
Follow the FOX23 Severe Weather team on Facebook. Click on their photos to link to their individual Facebook pages.
Related Headlines
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}