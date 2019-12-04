More sunshine and warm weather for Wednesday

- More sunshine and warm weather for any mid-week plans
- Rain chances and stronger winds arrive for the end of the week thanks to a cold front
- Thursday evening and overnight look to have the highest rain chance
- The weekend looks to be dry and warm
- WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE for a breakdown on the cool start to Wednesday
Follow the FOX23 Severe Weather team on Facebook. Click on their photos to link to their individual Facebook pages.
Related Headlines
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}