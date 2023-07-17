Hulah Lake returns to normal level for the first time in a year

BARTLESVILLE, Okla. -- One of Bartlesville’s main water sources, Lake Hulah, has finally recovered from nearly a year of falling water levels. As of last Thursday, the lake was sitting 4 feet below its normal level. This was one of the main reasons attributed to water restrictions in the city.
More heavy rainfall fell today over the Verdigris River Basin, which may cause further lake rises for Hulah and surrounding lakes. Pre-existing saturated soil is necessary for runoff water, the primary cause for reservoir levels to rise.