Hulah Lake returns to normal level for the first time in a year

BARTLESVILLE, Okla. -- One of Bartlesville’s main water sources, Lake Hulah, has finally recovered from nearly a year of falling water levels. As of last Thursday, the lake was sitting 4 feet below its normal level. This was one of the main reasons attributed to water restrictions in the city.

Since Friday morning, the water quickly rose 4 feet due to repeated rounds of heavy rainfall into its basin. However, the heavy but localized nature of summer storms means that other nearby lakes have not had the same response. Skiatook, Birch, Elk City and Copan lakes all lie below average with very little water rise in the past week.

More heavy rainfall fell today over the Verdigris River Basin, which may cause further lake rises for Hulah and surrounding lakes. Pre-existing saturated soil is necessary for runoff water, the primary cause for reservoir levels to rise.
