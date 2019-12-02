Freezing but dry start to Monday

- Chilly start to Monday with temps in the upper 20s and low 30s
- Afternoon highs climb into the upper 40s with lots of sunshine
- Sunny weather sticks around for the first part of the week and temps return to around 60° by Wednesday
- More rain chances arrive for the end of the week
