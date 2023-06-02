- Few isolated showers Friday evening
- Mild temps to begin Saturday with a few spotty rain chances
- More widespread rainfall likely Saturday afternoon
- Low severe threat but frequent lightning likely in t-storms
- More warm temps next week
- Multiple days with 90s
FORECAST: Widespread showers and t-storms Saturday afternoon
- James Aydelott
James Aydelott
