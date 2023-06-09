FOX23 Friday Evening Forecast

  • A few pop-up showers possible Friday evening
  • Widespread rain and storms likely to start your Saturday
    • A few strong to severe storms are possible, especially south of I-40
  • Warm temperatures stick around through the weekend in the upper 80s
  • Cooler beginning to the work week back below average 
  • More rain and thunder possible Tuesday
  • Temps warm quickly back into the mid 90s next week

