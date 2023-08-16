- Coolest morning since early June
- Warming trend starts Wednesday afternoon
- Upper 80s Wednesday
- 90s Thursday and Friday
- HOT weekend
- Temperatures around 100°
- Heat index near 110°
- Dry weather pattern stays in place now through much of next week
FORECAST: Warming trend begins Wednesday
Laura Mock
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
More News
FOX23 Weather Forecast Read MoreFOX23 Wednesday Morning Forecast
Ahead of a cold front on Sunday evening, abundant heat and moisture allowed the dewpoint temperature in Oilton, which is about 35 miles west of Tulsa, to hit an astonishing high of 84.6 degree… Read MoreNew dewpoint record set in Oklahoma Sunday evening
FOX23 Weather Forecast Read MoreFOX23 Tuesday Evening Forecast
FOX23 Weather Forecast Read MoreFOX23 Tuesday Afternoon Forecast
FOX23 Weather Forecast Read MoreFOX23 Tuesday Morning Forecast
FOX23 Monday Afternoon Forecast Read MoreFOX23 Monday Afternoon Forecast
FOX23 Weather Forecast Read MoreFOX23 Saturday Evening Forecast
Currently in Tulsa
Follow Fox23
Trending
-
Tulsa man wins $1M in Mega Millions drawing
-
Bartlesville girl who died due to injuries from lightning strike was rooted in faith
-
Silver Dollar City announces new Fire in the Hole attraction
-
Investigators tie Tulsa man to child porn manufacturing case using real estate website
-
Michael Oher, former NFL tackle known for 'The Blind Side,' sues to end Tuohys' conservatorship