  • Patchy fog possible early Thursday morning
  • Partly cloudy skies with highs in the 80s
  • A few showers possible Thursday
  • Storm chances return Thursday night into Friday morning
    • Some storms could be strong to severe
    • This will be overnight so have multiple ways to receive warnings
  • More storms possible Friday afternoon as a cold front arrives
    • Highest chance south of I-40
  • This weekend looks fantastic with sunshine and 70s
  • Warmer temps begin to return midway through next week