- A few showers and storms near the OK/KS state line this morning
- Warm with light winds Wednesday
- Another small chance for pop-up showers and storms this afternoon
- Slight chance of a shower or storm again Thursday
- Higher rain chances arrive this weekend
FORECAST: Warm with storm chances
- Laura Mock
Laura Mock
