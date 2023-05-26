FOX23 Friday Afternoon Forecast

  • Looking ahead at a warm Friday with lower humidity
    • Highs in the 80s
    • Slight chance of a shower or storm this afternoon
  • Right now Memorial Day Weekend looks warm and dry.
    • Highs 80° to 85°
    • Lows 55° tp 60°
  • Chance of a storm Memorial Day
  • Temps and humidity will be on the increase through much of next week, along with daily afternoon rain chances

