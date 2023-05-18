- Partly cloudy skies with highs in the 80s
- A few showers possible Thursday afternoon
- Storm chances return Thursday night into Friday morning
- Some storms could be strong to severe
- This will be overnight so have multiple ways to receive warnings
- More storms possible Friday afternoon as a cold front arrives
- Highest chance south of I-40
- This weekend looks fantastic with sunshine and 70s
- Warmer temps begin to return midway through next week
FORECAST: Warm Thursday with rain chances increasing overnight
- Mikayla Smith
-
- Updated
Mikayla Smith
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
More News
FOX23 Thursday Afternoon Forecast Read MoreFOX23 Thursday Afternoon Forecast
FOX23 Wednesday Evening Forecast Read MoreFOX23 Wednesday Evening Forecast
Tulsa ended up having a cooler than average month of April with the temperature running almost one degree below normal. However, it was a different story on the global scale. Read MoreApril 2023 was one of the warmest Aprils globally
FOX23 Tuesday Evening Forecast Read MoreFOX23 Tuesday Evening Forecast
FOX23 Tuesday Afternoon Forecast Read MoreFOX23 Tuesday Afternoon Forecast
The risk of a flash flood is dependent on how much moisture the soil is holding. Read MoreHow much rain does it take to cause a flash flood?
FOX23 Monday Evening Forecast Read MoreFOX23 Monday Evening Forecast
Currently in Tulsa
Follow Fox23
Trending
-
Woman dies after falling off back of motorcycle
-
A Florida man living underwater won't resurface even after breaking the record
-
Jalen Hurts earns master’s degree from University of Oklahoma
-
BAPD identify three people in custody in connection with BA homicide
-
Broken Arrow kidnapping and homicide victim found in bag