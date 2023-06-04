- Isolated to widely scattered t-showers are possible Sunday
- Daily scattered showers and storms are possible next week
- Severe weather is unlikely
- Locally heavy rainfall amounts are possible
- Many spots will stay dry most days
- Staying warm and a bit humid with highs in the upper 80s each afternoon
- Looking stormy towards next weekend
FORECAST: Warm Sunday afternoon with pop-up showers
- Mikayla Smith
Mikayla Smith
