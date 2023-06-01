- Widely scattered t-showers are possible through the end of this week
- Staying warm and humid the next few afternoons as well
- Heat index could top 90 Thursday and Friday
- More widespread rain and storms likely this weekend
- Limited t-storm chances next week with continued warm weather
FORECAST: Warm & muggy Thursday, rain chances increase for the weekend
- Mikayla Smith
- Updated
Mikayla Smith
