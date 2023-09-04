- Warm and breezy overnight with shower chances returning toward dawn
- Light showers fade away mid-morning with hot, breezy conditions taking hold on Tuesday
- Another round of strong storms is possible Tuesday night
- Staying unseasonably hot all week
- Highs in the 90s
- Lows near or above 70
- A few more storms are possible late in the week
- More widespread rain with cooler weather arrives early next week
FORECAST: Feeling like summer with off & on rain chances
Mike Grogan
Currently in Tulsa
90°
Partly Cloudy
98° / 76°
9 PM
88°
10 PM
85°
11 PM
85°
12 AM
84°
1 AM
83°
