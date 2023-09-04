FOX23 Weather Forecast

  • Warm and breezy overnight with shower chances returning toward dawn
  • Light showers fade away mid-morning with hot, breezy conditions taking hold on Tuesday
  • Another round of strong storms is possible Tuesday night
  • Staying unseasonably hot all week
    • Highs in the 90s
    • Lows near or above 70
  • A few more storms are possible late in the week
  • More widespread rain with cooler weather arrives early next week