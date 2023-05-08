FOX23 Monday Afternoon Forecast

  • Another warm day with highs near 90°
  • Storms chances increase this evening and overnight. Slight risk of a severe storm.
    • A stormy pattern in place this week with daily chances of showers and storms.
    • Hail, strong winds and heavy rain will be the greatest threat with any severe storm
  • Right now Mother's Day weekend looks mild with highs in the 80s and a chance of showers and storms.