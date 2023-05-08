- Another warm day with highs near 90°
- Storms chances increase this evening and overnight. Slight risk of a severe storm. A stormy pattern in place this week with daily chances of showers and storms.
- Hail, strong winds and heavy rain will be the greatest threat with any severe storm
- Right now Mother's Day weekend looks mild with highs in the 80s and a chance of showers and storms.
FORECAST: Warm & Humid day ahead; Storms possible tonight and Tuesday
- Phillip Price
