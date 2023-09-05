FOX23 Tuesday Afternoon Forecast

  • Clouds will clear out by this afternoon with temperatures climbing back well into the 90s. 
    • It will feel more like 105° to 110°
  • A cool front will move in late this afternoon and bring Green Country a chance of storms. A few could be severe
    • Main threat will be winds 60+mph and quarter size hail
  • Wednesday will be cooler than today with highs in the lower-90s
  • Thursday into the weekend you can expect warmer temperatures with highs in the mid-90s and only a slight chance of storms