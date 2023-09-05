- Clouds will clear out by this afternoon with temperatures climbing back well into the 90s.
- It will feel more like 105° to 110°
- A cool front will move in late this afternoon and bring Green Country a chance of storms. A few could be severe
- Main threat will be winds 60+mph and quarter size hail
- Wednesday will be cooler than today with highs in the lower-90s
- Thursday into the weekend you can expect warmer temperatures with highs in the mid-90s and only a slight chance of storms
FORECAST: Hot afternoon could give way to severe storms
Phil Price
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
More News
FOX23 Tuesday Afternoon Forecast Read MoreFOX23 Tuesday Afternoon Forecast
FOX23 Weather Forecast Read MoreFOX23 Tuesday Morning Forecast
FOX23 Weather Forecast Read MoreFOX23 Monday Afternoon Forecast
FOX23 Weather Forecast Read MoreFOX23 Saturday Evening Forecast
FOX23 Weather Forecast Read MoreFOX23 Saturday Morning Forecast
FOX23 Weather Forecast Read MoreFOX23 Friday Afternoon Forecast
Weather Alert
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Heat index values up to 109 expected. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Arkansas and east central and northeast Oklahoma. * WHEN...From noon today to 8 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a dangerous situation in which heat illnesses are possible. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water. To reduce risk during outdoor work the occupational safety and health administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency, call 911. &&
Currently in Tulsa
99°
Sunny
99° / 78°
4 PM
99°
5 PM
100°
6 PM
98°
7 PM
93°
8 PM
90°
Follow Fox23
© Copyright 2023 Imagicomm Communications, LLC 2625 S Memorial Dr, Tulsa, OK | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.