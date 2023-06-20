FOX 23 Tuesday Afternoon Forecast

Heat Advisory 1PM to 9PM Tuesday for Creek, Delaware, Mayes, Muskogee, Okmulgee, Rogers, Tulsa, Wagoner

  • Very warm conditions this afternoon with highs in the low-90s.
    • Heat index 95 - 100 for many Tuesday afternoon
  • Isolated showers possible early-Wednesday
  • Slightly drier air and "cooler" Wed. & Thu. with highs in the upper-80s to loweer-90s. 
  • Skies clear and the heat takes hold this weekend into next week with only a slight chance of seeing a t-storm

More News