FOX 23 Weather Forecast

Heat Advisory Friday for Creek, Rogers, Tulsa, Wagoner [OK] 1 PM - 9 PM

  • Mild Friday start
  • More spotty showers possible Friday afternoon with warm conditions
  • Turning much hotter with humid conditions this weekend
  • Highs in the upper 90s to near 100 Saturday and Sunday
    • Heat index 105+ Saturday and Sunday
  • A slight chance of weekend storms, Saturday and Sunday AM

