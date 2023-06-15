FOX23 Thursday Afternoon Forecast

  • Lots of sunshine for your Thursday with warm temperatures
  • Severe storms possible tonight
    • Strongest storms expected in western Ok
    • Arriving in Green Country after dark
    • Damaging winds, large hail, limited tornado threat
  • Make sure you have multiple ways to receive warnings before bed
  • Another round of stronger storms Saturday evening into Sunday AM
  • Summertime heat builds next week with drier weather