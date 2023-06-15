- Lots of sunshine for your Thursday with warm temperatures
- Severe storms possible tonight
- Strongest storms expected in western Ok
- Arriving in Green Country after dark
- Damaging winds, large hail, limited tornado threat
- Make sure you have multiple ways to receive warnings before bed
- Another round of stronger storms Saturday evening into Sunday AM
- Summertime heat builds next week with drier weather
FORECAST: Warm and sunny before storm chances this evening
Mikayla Smith
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
More News
FOX23 Thursday Afternoon Forecast Read MoreFOX23 Thursday Afternoon Forecast
Strong and severe thunderstorms often produce hail. These chunks of ice will range in size and shape when they fall, which are dependent on several factors. Read MoreHow hail forms and gets its shape
Currently in Tulsa
88°
Sunny
88° / 65°
4 PM
89°
5 PM
89°
6 PM
89°
7 PM
87°
8 PM
84°
Follow Fox23
Trending
-
Large heroin, fentanyl network shut down after a months-long investigation
-
Bixby PD identifies homicide victim, husband in custody
-
Investigation into drug network leads to arrest of 37
-
FBI in McIntosh County, unable to confirm if investigation is related to Rentiesville missing man
-
TPD identifies drowning victim
© Copyright 2023 Imagicomm Communications, LLC 2625 S Memorial Dr, Tulsa, OK | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.