...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 9 PM CDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 95 expected both today and Friday afternoon.
* WHERE...Tulsa, Rogers, Creek and Wagoner Counties.
* WHEN...For the first Heat Advisory, until 9 PM CDT this
evening. For the second Heat Advisory, from 1 PM to 9 PM CDT
Friday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to
create a dangerous situation in which heat illnesses are
possible. The hot and humid conditions will be especially
dangerous to those that remain without power and to those
involved in outdoor storm recovery efforts.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when
possible and drink plenty of water. To reduce risk during outdoor
work the occupational safety and health administration recommends
scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned
environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool
and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency, call 911.
&&
