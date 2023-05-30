- Warm afternoon ahead with a only a slight chance of a shower or storm
- Isolated showers and storms possible each afternoon this week
- Severe weather unlikely
- Locally heavy rain the greatest risk
- Higher rain chances arrive this weekend
FORECAST: Warm and muggy afternoon with slight chance of a storm
Phillip Price
Currently in Tulsa
84°
84° / 66°
1 PM
84°
2 PM
85°
3 PM
85°
4 PM
85°
5 PM
85°
Trending
