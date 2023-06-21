- One or two showers Thursday and Friday AM
- Turning much hotter with humid conditions this weekend
- Highs in the upper 90s to near 100 Saturday and Sunday
- A slight chance of weekend storms, Saturday and Sunday AM
FORECAST: Warm and Muggy, a Hot Weekend Ahead
James Aydelott
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 9 PM CDT THURSDAY... ...HEAT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED... * WHAT...Heat index values up to 94 expected. * WHERE...Tulsa, Rogers, Creek and Wagoner Counties. * WHEN...From 1 PM to 9 PM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a dangerous situation in which heat illnesses are possible.The hot and humid conditions will be especially dangerous to those that remain without power and to those involved in outdoor storm recovery efforts. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The heat advisory for today has been cancelled as a thunderstorm complex has provided some temporary heat relief to the area. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water. To reduce risk during outdoor work the occupational safety and health administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency, call 911. &&
