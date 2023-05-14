- Mother's Day starts off mostly dry but storms are likely by afternoon
- A strong or severe storm cannot be ruled out
- Heavy downpours and lightning are the main risks
- Staying muggy all day
- Showers and storms remain likely into Monday
- Rain chances drop off midweek with cooler, drier air in place
- Rain chances pick up again Thursday and Friday
- Next weekend looks dry with mild temperatures
FORECAST: Warm and humid Mother's Day with scattered rain chances
