FOX23 Sunday Morning Forecast

  • Mother's Day starts off mostly dry but storms are likely by afternoon
    • A strong or severe storm cannot be ruled out
    • Heavy downpours and lightning are the main risks
    • Staying muggy all day
  • Showers and storms remain likely into Monday
  • Rain chances drop off midweek with cooler, drier air in place
  • Rain chances pick up again Thursday and Friday
  • Next weekend looks dry with mild temperatures