  • Warm and humid afternoon
  • Another round of storms possible tonight into early-Wednesday
    • Severe weather threat returns Thursday
    • Winds 60+mph possible
    • Golf ball size hail possible
    Storm chances hang around into the weekend
    • Limited severe weather threat each day
    • 1" to 3" of rainfall likely through the weekend
  • Temperatures cool back to near average this weekend
  • Drying out by early next week highs in the 70s/80s