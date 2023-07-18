...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO
9 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning Tuesday, dangerously hot
conditions with heat index values up to 114 expected. For the
Heat Advisory Wednesday, heat index values up to 110 expected.
* WHERE...In Arkansas, Franklin and Sebastian Counties. In
Oklahoma, Tulsa, Okmulgee, Wagoner, Muskogee and Sequoyah
Counties.
* WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning Tuesday, from noon today
to 9 PM CDT this evening. For the Heat Advisory Wednesday, from
noon to 9 PM CDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to
create a dangerous situation in which heat illnesses are
possible.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when
possible and drink plenty of water. To reduce risk during outdoor
work the occupational safety and health administration recommends
scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned
environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool
and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency, call 911.
&&
