FOX 23 Weather Forecast

Excessive Heat Warning for Tulsa, Wagoner, Okmulgee, Muskogee, McIntosh Counties from Noon - 9 PM

Heat Advisory for the rest of the area from Noon - 9 PM

  • Hot and humid Tuesday afternoon
    • Highs range from 99° to 103°
    • Heat index values 105° to 110°+
  • Wednesday will be  a repeat of today.
  • A frontal boundary will slowly slip into the region late-Thursday and with it a chance for a few storms and cooler temps.
  • Highs in the 80s on Friday and Saturday before the heat returns next week.

