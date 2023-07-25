- The heat is back this week!
- Daily highs range from 99° to 103°
- Heat index from 105° to 110°
- Overnight lows in the 70s
- Little to no chance of rain the next 10 days
FORECAST: Heat and humidity drag on...
Mikayla Smith
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
More News
FOX23 Daily Forecast Read MoreFORECAST: Heat and humidity drag on...
FOX 23 Weather Forecast Read MoreFOX23 Tuesday Evening Forecast
FOX23 Tuesday Afternoon Forecast Read MoreFOX23 Tuesday Afternoon Forecast
FOX 23 Weather Forecast Read MoreFOX23 Tuesday Morning Forecast
FOX 23 Weather Forecast Read MoreFOX23 Weather Forecast 07-24-2023
FOX23 Monday Afternoon Forecast Read MoreFOX23 Monday Afternoon Forecast
FOX23 Monday Afternoon Forecast Read MoreFOX23 Monday Afternoon Forecast
FOX 23 Weather Forecast Read MoreFOX23 Monday Morning Forecast
FOX23 Weather Forecast Read MoreFOX23 Weather Forecast 07-24-2023
FOX 23 Weather Forecast Read MoreFOX23 Sunday Morning Forecast
FOX 23 Weather Forecast Read MoreFOX 23 Weather Forecast 07-22-2023
FOX 23 Weather Forecast Read MoreFOX23 Saturday Morning Forecast
Weather Alert
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM CDT WEDNESDAY... ...HEAT ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Heat index values up to 107 expected. * WHERE...Portions of east central, northeast and southeast Oklahoma. * WHEN...For the first Heat Advisory, until 9 PM CDT this evening. For the second Heat Advisory, from noon to 9 PM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a dangerous situation in which heat illnesses are possible. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water. To reduce risk during outdoor work the occupational safety and health administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency, call 911. &&
Currently in Tulsa
Follow Fox23
Trending
-
$2 billion theme park, resort coming to Craig County
-
After fighting home demolition, Lake Eufaula man says Army Corps of Engineers demanding he pay them
-
Adrian Peterson and wife hold baby shower in Claremore
-
Man crawls out of demolished vehicle after crash on I-44 in Tulsa
-
Casa Bonita employees send list of demands to ownership