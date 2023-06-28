FOX 23 Weather Forecast

 HEAT ADVISORY for the entire FOX23 viewing area from Noon until 9 PM today.

  • Decreasing cloud cover today with serious heat building by afternoon
    • Highs above 100
    • Heat index tops 105 for most locations
  • Heat wave continues through the end of the work week
    • Triple-digit afternoon temperatures expected thru Friday
  • A bit cooler with storm chances this weekend
    • Highest chance of rain expected Saturday with mostly cloudy skies
    • Daily t-shower chances linger through Independence Day
    • Seasonably hot each day for the first week of July

