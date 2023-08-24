FOX23 Weather Forecast

Excessive Heat Warning Friday from 11 AM - 8 PM for Tulsa, Nowata, Craig, Ottawa, Rogers, Mayes, Delaware, Wagoner, Okmulgee, Muskogee, McIntosh, Haskell, Latimer, Le Flore and Sequoyah counties. 

Heat Advisory Friday from 11 AM - 8 PM for Washington, Osage, Pawnee, Creek, Okfuskee, Pittsburg, Cherokee and Adair counties. 

  • Another warm morning Friday with lows in the 80s 
  • High temp near record Friday afternoon in the triple digits
  • Near 100° Saturday before cooler air moves in
  • Cooler and less humid Sunday
  • Much cooler start to work week next week with limited rain chances

More News