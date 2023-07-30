FOX 23 Weather Forecast

Heat Advisory in effect for Cherokee, Craig, Creek, Delaware, Haskell, Latimer, Le Flore, Mayes, McIntosh, Muskogee, Nowata, Okfuskee, Okmulgee, Osage, Rogers, Sequoyah, Tulsa, Wagoner & Washington counties from 11 AM until 9 PM Sunday.

Excessive Heat Warning for Chautauqua & Montgomery counties from Noon to 9 PM Sunday

  • The heat wave will carry on through the weekend into next week
    • The heat index will be between 105°-110° each afternoon
    • The hottest temperatures come midweek next week
  • Very limited rain chances
    • T-showers may occur this weekend, mainly north or east of Tulsa
    • Rain chances return toward the end of next week 
  • Turning cooler by next weekend

More News