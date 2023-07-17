FOX 23 Monday Afternoon Forecast

  • Storms and heat to start the work week
    • Monday highs in the 90s
    • Scattered storms likely across parts of NE Oklahoma
  • Hot and humid weather returns Tuesday
    • Highs near and above 100°
    • Heat index values 105° to 110°+
  • Frontal boundary arrives late-Thursday with cooler temps and a chance of storms
  • Right now the weekend looks dry with highs in the upper-80s to lower-90s

More News