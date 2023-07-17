- Storms and heat to start the work week
- Monday highs in the 90s
- Scattered storms likely across parts of NE Oklahoma
- Hot and humid weather returns Tuesday
- Highs near and above 100°
- Heat index values 105° to 110°+
- Frontal boundary arrives late-Thursday with cooler temps and a chance of storms
- Right now the weekend looks dry with highs in the upper-80s to lower-90s
FORECAST: Tracking storms and a return to triple-digit heat
Phillip Price
Weather Alert
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM CDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 113 expected. * WHERE...In Arkansas, Franklin and Sebastian Counties. In Oklahoma, Tulsa, Okmulgee, Wagoner, Muskogee and Sequoyah Counties. * WHEN...From noon to 9 PM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a dangerous situation in which heat illnesses are possible. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water. To reduce risk during outdoor work the occupational safety and health administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency, call 911. &&
