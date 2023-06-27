FOX 23 Tuesday Afternoon Forecast

 

HEAT ADVISORY for Tulsa, Creek, Muskogee, Okmulgee, Sequoyah, Wagoner, Haskell, Latimer, Le Flore, McIntosh, Okfuskee & Pittsburg counties from Noon to 9 PM.

  • Showers and storms ending west to east this afternoon
  • Could see another round of storms tonight across Northern Oklahoma and Southern Kansas
    • Some storms could be severe
    • Damaging winds of 60-80 mph are possible
  • Wednesday looks hot & humid!
    • High temperatures at or above 100°
    • It will feel more like 105° to 110°
  • Sunny and hot weather through Friday before rain chances return on Saturday.

More News