HEAT ADVISORY for Tulsa, Creek, Muskogee, Okmulgee, Sequoyah, Wagoner, Haskell, Latimer, Le Flore, McIntosh, Okfuskee & Pittsburg counties from Noon to 9 PM.
- Showers and storms ending west to east this afternoon
- Could see another round of storms tonight across Northern Oklahoma and Southern Kansas
- Some storms could be severe
- Damaging winds of 60-80 mph are possible
- Wednesday looks hot & humid!
- High temperatures at or above 100°
- It will feel more like 105° to 110°
- Sunny and hot weather through Friday before rain chances return on Saturday.