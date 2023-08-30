- Highs near 90 tomorrow and Friday
- Sunny and hotter for Labor Day Weekend
- Next chance of rain will wait until Tuesday
FORECAST: Temps Getting Hotter for Labor Day Weekend
James Aydelott
The air moves in waves all around and above us. These waves create storm systems of all types from winter storms to hurricanes.
FOX23 Weather Forecast Read MoreFOX23 Wednesday Evening Forecast
FOX23 Weather Forecast Read MoreFOX23 Wednesday Afternoon Forecast
Supermoon could team up with Hurricane Idalia to raise tides higher just as the storm makes landfall
A rare blue supermoon could be playing a role in worsening the impact of Hurricane Idalia as the storm lashes Florida's west coast. A supermoon that can increase normal tides was also forecast…
FOX23 Weather Forecast Read MoreFOX23 Wednesday Morning Forecast
Florida residents living in vulnerable coastal areas have been ordered to pack up and leave as Hurricane Idalia gained steam in the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico and threatened to unleash …
FOX23 tracks Hurricane Idalia and what lead to its rapid strengthening. Read MoreVideo: Tracking Hurricane Idalia and what led to its rapid strengthening
FOX23 Weather Forecast Read MoreFOX23 Tuesday Evening Forecast
FOX23 Tuesday Afternoon Forecast Read MoreFOX23 Tuesday Afternoon Forecast
FOX23 Weather Forecast Read MoreFOX23 Tuesday Morning Forecast
