- Lots of sunshine for your Saturday
- Few isolated pop-up showers possible this weekend
- Right now Memorial Day Weekend looks warm and dry.
- Highs 80° to 85°
- Chance of a storm Memorial Day
- Temps and humidity will be on the increase through much of next week, along with daily afternoon rain chances
FORECAST: Sunny Saturday
- Mikayla Smith
-
- Updated
Mikayla Smith
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
More News
FOX23 Saturday Morning Forecast Read MoreFOX23 Saturday Morning Forecast
FOX23 Friday Afternoon Forecast Read MoreFOX23 Friday Afternoon Forecast
FOX23 Friday Afternoon Forecast Read MoreFOX23 Friday Afternoon Forecast
FOX23 Friday Morning Forecast Read MoreFOX23 Friday Morning Forecast
FOX23 Thursday Evening Forecast Read MoreFOX23 Thursday Evening Forecast
FOX23 Thursday Afternoon Forecast Read MoreFOX23 Thursday Afternoon Forecast
This week's Sky Watch includes when to see the full moon, the best times to spot Venus and a few opportunities to spot the International Space Station. Read MoreFOX23 Sky Watch
FOX23 tracks Green Country lake levels after a recent bout of rain in the region. Read MoreVideo: Tracking lake levels after the rain
Powerful Typhoon Mawar smashed the U.S. territory of Guam and continued lashing the Pacific island with high winds and heavy rain Thursday, knocking down trees, walls and power lines and creat… Read MoreTyphoon Mawar flips cars, cuts power on Guam as scope of damage emerges
FOX23 Wednesday Evening Forecast Read MoreFOX23 Wednesday Evening Forecast
Weather Alert
...OZONE ALERT SATURDAY... The Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality has issued an ozone alert for Saturday, for the Tulsa metropolitan area. An ozone alert means that conditions are favorable for the buildup of ozone near the ground, to an unhealthy level. When winds are light, the vapors from fuels such as gasoline, exhaust from engines, and air pollutants from industrial activities remain trapped near the ground. If sunshine is abundant when these air pollutants build up, a chemical process is triggered that results in the development of ozone near the ground during the afternoon and evening hours. While ozone in the upper levels of the atmosphere is beneficial in screening the suns radiation, it is harmful near the ground. Ozone can bother those with respiratory problems and can damage vegetation. A few simple measures can be taken to help keep the ozone levels from becoming unhealthy. During ozone alert days: Postpone any unnecessary driving and car pool if possible. If you do drive to work,turn The air conditioner in your car off during your morning commute. You can also cut down on extra driving by bringing your lunch to work. If you must refuel your vehicle, do it in the evening after the sun goes down or postpone your fueling to another day. Postpone running the lawn mower and gas trimmer, the exhaust from these small engines contributes a significant amount of pollution to the air. Industrial facilities should reduce pollution emissions as much as possible on ozone alert days. These preventative measures, performed throughout the Tulsa metro area, can have a tremendous effect in reducing the pollutants that contribute to ozone problems. For further information, contact The Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality at (918) 293-1600 or the Indian Nations Council of Governments /incog/ at (918) 584-7526. Additional information can also be found at www.ozonealert.com... including current ozone levels around the Tulsa area.
Currently in Tulsa
Follow Fox23
Trending
-
Woman's body found near Grand Lake
-
Green Country dancers go viral for 'dancing grannies' video
-
Court documents claim a drug ring is possibly operating out of Tulsa and Rogers County
-
TPD finds several hundred pounds of bomb-making material in home of Tulsa man
-
Broken Arrow dancers pull out best moves dressed as grannies in viral video