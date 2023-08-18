FOX23 Weather Forecast

Heat Advisory for Tulsa, Rogers, Mayes, Creek, Wagoner, Okfuskee, Okmulgee, Muskogee, McIntosh, Pittsburg, Haskell, Latimer Counties Friday 11 AM - 8 PM

  • Highs Friday in the 90s
    • Heat Index: ~105°
  • Near 100° Saturday and Sunday
    • Heat Index: ~110°
  • Near zero rain chances through next seven days

