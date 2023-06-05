- Mostly dry overnight with mild temperatures into Tuesday morning
- Somewhat hot and humid afternoons stick around all week
- Ozone Alert Day Tuesday with air quality concerns through midweek
- Winds remain very light and variable
- Isolated to widely scattered t-showers possible through midweek
- A better chance of shower and storms late-Thursday into the weekend
FORECAST: Summer heat and pop-up t-showers this week
- James Aydelott
-
- Updated
James Aydelott
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
More News
June is our kick-off to the summer weather pattern when widespread severe weather drops off and the heat builds in. Read MoreWhat weather Green Country can expect in June
FOX23 Monday Afternoon Forecast Read MoreFOX23 Monday Afternoon Forecast
FOX23 Sunday Morning Forecast Read MoreFOX23 Sunday Morning Forecast
FOX23 Saturday Morning Forecast Read MoreFOX23 Saturday Morning Forecast
FOX23 Friday Evening Forecast Read MoreFOX23 Friday Evening Forecast
It’s time for residents along the southeastern U.S. coastline to get plans in place as the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season gets underway on Thursday. Read MoreThe 2023 Atlantic hurricane season is now underway. Here's what to know.
FOX23 Friday Afternoon Forecast Read MoreFOX23 Friday Afternoon Forecast
Weather Alert
...OZONE ALERT TUESDAY... The Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality has issued an ozone alert for Tuesday, for the Tulsa metropolitan area. An ozone alert means that conditions are favorable for the buildup of ozone near the ground, to an unhealthy level. When winds are light, the vapors from fuels such as gasoline, exhaust from engines, and air pollutants from industrial activities remain trapped near the ground. If sunshine is abundant when these air pollutants build up, a chemical process is triggered that results in the development of ozone near the ground during the afternoon and evening hours. While ozone in the upper levels of the atmosphere is beneficial in screening the suns radiation, it is harmful near the ground. Ozone can bother those with respiratory problems and can damage vegetation. A few simple measures can be taken to help keep the ozone levels from becoming unhealthy. During ozone alert days: Postpone any unnecessary driving and car pool if possible. You can also cut down on extra driving by bringing your lunch to work. If you must refuel your vehicle, do it in the evening after the sun goes down or postpone your fueling to another day. Postpone running the lawn mower and gas trimmer, the exhaust from these small engines contributes a significant amount of pollution to the air. Industrial facilities should reduce pollution emissions as much as possible on ozone alert days. These preventative measures, performed throughout the Tulsa metro area, can have a tremendous effect in reducing the pollutants that contribute to ozone problems. For further information, contact The Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality at (918) 293-1600 or the Indian Nations Council of Governments /incog/ at (918) 584-7526. Additional information can also be found at www.ozonealert.com... including current ozone levels around the Tulsa area.
Currently in Tulsa