- Light showers early Thursday
- Severe storms develop across central OK this evening
- Large hail, damaging winds & tornadoes possible
- Arriving in Green Country after dark
- Storms weaken as they move into eastern OK, but severe still possible
- Off and on rain and storms likely Friday through the weekend
- Limited severe weather threat
- Another 1" - 2" of rainfall possible for some
- Rain clears out by early next week
- Staying mild to warm with humid conditions through the weekend
FORECAST: Strong to severe storms possible tonight
- Mikayla Smith
Updated
Mikayla Smith
