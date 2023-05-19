FOX23 Friday Afternoon Forecast

  • Scattered showers continue through the early afternoon
  • More storms possible Friday afternoon as a cold front arrives
    • Highest chance south of I-40
    • Main threats strong wind and large hail
  • This weekend looks fantastic with sunshine and 70s
  • Warmer temps begin to return midway through next week
  • Rain chances off and on through much of next week

More News