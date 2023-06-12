- Monday will remain cool with highs in the 70s
- Showers and storms likely south of I-40
- Additional showers and storms possible early Tuesday before clearing out late.
- Limited severe weather threat mainly south of I-40
- Clearing out Wednesday as we start to warm things up in time for the weekend.
- Only isolated storms chances through the weekend as temperature climb into the 90s.
- Heat index values near 100°
FORECAST: Stormy start to week...temperatures stay below normal
Phillip Price
