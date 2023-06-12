  • Monday will remain cool with highs in the 70s 
    • Showers and storms likely south of I-40
  • Additional showers and storms possible early Tuesday before clearing out late.
    • Limited severe weather threat mainly south of I-40
  • Clearing out Wednesday as we start to warm things up in time for the weekend.
  • Only isolated storms chances through the weekend as temperature climb into the 90s.
    • Heat index values near 100°