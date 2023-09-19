- T-showers are possible starting early Monday morning
- Mostly cloudy, warm and breezy Monday
- Storm chances increase Monday afternoon into the evening
- Severe weather is possible with a large hail and high wind threat
- Heavy downpours are likely as well into the night
- Showers and storms will linger in the area into Wednesday
- More rounds of rain and storms are likely late in the week as well
- Severe weather cannot be ruled out
- Widespread 2"-4" total rainfall is likely by the weekend
- Storm chances end Saturday night
- Seasonable temperatures are expected this week
- Highs in the 80s
- Lows in the 60s
- Next week looks mostly dry and mild
FORECAST: Stormy pattern for Green Country this week
Laura Mock
