FOX23 Weather Forecast

  • T-showers are possible starting early Monday morning
  • Mostly cloudy, warm and breezy Monday
  • Storm chances increase Monday afternoon into the evening
    • Severe weather is possible with a large hail and high wind threat
    • Heavy downpours are likely as well into the night
    • Showers and storms will linger in the area into Wednesday
  • More rounds of rain and storms are likely late in the week as well
    • Severe weather cannot be ruled out
    • Widespread 2"-4" total rainfall is likely by the weekend
    • Storm chances end Saturday night
  • Seasonable temperatures are expected this week
    • Highs in the 80s
    • Lows in the 60s
  • Next week looks mostly dry and mild

