FOX 23 Weather Forecast

HEAT ADVISORY for Haskell, Latimer, Le Flore, McIntosh, Pittsburg & Sequoyah counties until 8 PM

  • Showers and a few storms this afternoon with warm, humid conditions
  • Several more rounds of heavy storms likely through the weekend
    • Strong to locally severe storms likely overnight into Thursday AM
    • Another round of storms is likely Friday, Saturday and possibly Sunday
    • Total rainfall between 2" to 4" is likely through the weekend
  • Cooler than average temperatures remain through Sunday
  • Heat back into the 90s for highs next week with limited rain chances