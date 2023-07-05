HEAT ADVISORY for Haskell, Latimer, Le Flore, McIntosh, Pittsburg & Sequoyah counties until 8 PM
- Showers and a few storms this afternoon with warm, humid conditions
- Several more rounds of heavy storms likely through the weekend
- Strong to locally severe storms likely overnight into Thursday AM
- Another round of storms is likely Friday, Saturday and possibly Sunday
- Total rainfall between 2" to 4" is likely through the weekend
- Cooler than average temperatures remain through Sunday
- Heat back into the 90s for highs next week with limited rain chances