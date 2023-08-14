- Cloudy morning with a few light showers leftover
- Much cooler and drier to start off the work
- Temperatures will run 10° below average through Tuesday
- Warming trend resumes midweek with ample sunshine
- Triple-digit heat is possible next weekend with continued dry weather
FORECAST: Clearing out and cooling down
Laura Mock
Currently in Tulsa
75°
Mostly Cloudy
75° / 71°
11 AM
77°
12 PM
79°
1 PM
81°
2 PM
80°
3 PM
82°
